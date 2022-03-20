UrduPoint.com

Thirty Five Miners Trapped Underground In DPR After Shelling By Ukrainian Troops,

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Thirty Five Miners Trapped Underground in DPR After Shelling by Ukrainian Troops,

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2022) Thirty five mine workers stay trapped underground at the Zasyadko coal mine in the Kievskyi district of Donetsk, as the facility was de-energized as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian troops, the Ministry of Coal and Energy of the Dontesk People's Republic (DPR) said on Sunday.

"At 09:02 (07:02 GMT), as a result of shelling of the Kievskyi district of Donetsk, the Zasyadko mine was de-energized. According to preliminary data, there are 35 people underground, they will be brought to the surface. There are no casualties," the ministry said.

According to the authorities, a squad of mine rescuers has been called to the scene.

Related Topics

Donetsk Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

3 hours ago
 Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue W ..

Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue With Russia - Erdogan's Spokesm ..

11 hours ago
 Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defen ..

Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defenses in Donetsk Region - Defens ..

13 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

13 hours ago
 Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six ..

Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six Nations losing streak

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>