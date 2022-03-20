Thirty Five Miners Trapped Underground in DPR After Shelling by Ukrainian Troops,

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2022) Thirty five mine workers stay trapped underground at the Zasyadko coal mine in the Kievskyi district of Donetsk, as the facility was de-energized as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian troops, the Ministry of Coal and Energy of the Dontesk People's Republic (DPR) said on Sunday.

"At 09:02 (07:02 GMT), as a result of shelling of the Kievskyi district of Donetsk, the Zasyadko mine was de-energized. According to preliminary data, there are 35 people underground, they will be brought to the surface. There are no casualties," the ministry said.

According to the authorities, a squad of mine rescuers has been called to the scene.