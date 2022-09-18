Thirty-Five Tajik Nationals Killed in Border Conflict With Kyrgyzstan - Foreign Ministry

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2022) Armed clashes on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border claimed lives of 35 Tajik nationals and left some 30 injured, foreign ministry of Tajikistan said on Sunday.

"35 citizens of Tajikistan have been killed, about 30 wounded as a result of armed attacks from Kyrgyzstan," the ministry said in a statement on current situation on the border.

Large-scale clashes on the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan erupted on Friday morning.

Both sides accused each other of shelling. Serious fighting between the military of the two neighboring countries lasted all day almost along the entire common border, with the ceasefire achieved by nightfall.

The Kyrgyz health ministry told Sputnik on Sunday that the death toll from their side rose to 46, with another 140 Kyrgyz nationals injured.

The Kyrgyz-Tajik state border often becomes a conflict zone between local residents and border guards due to the non-delimited areas.