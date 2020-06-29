Thirty bodies have been recovered after a large boat capsized in the Buriganga river in the capital of Bangladesh on Monday morning, national media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Thirty bodies have been recovered after a large boat capsized in the Buriganga river in the capital of Bangladesh on Monday morning, national media reported.

The victims are 19 men, eight women and three children, The Daily Star specified, citing rescue services.

The search and rescue operation is still underway

The launch, which was carrying over 100 passengers, turned over after another large boat Moyur-2, hit it. The water transport authority has seized Moyur-2, but its crew managed to flee the scene.

The capsized vessel was on the way to Dhaka from the neighboring district of Munshiganj.