Thirty-Nine Police Officers, Over 50 Civilians Injured in Belarus Unrest - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Thirty-nine law enforcement agents and over 50 civilians were injured in Belarus on Sunday in the protests over the presidential election, the state-run Belta news agency reported, citing the Interior Ministry.

Earlier in the day, Belarusian Human Rights Center Viasna said that one person was killed in the rallies, while dozens others were hospitalized with injuries.