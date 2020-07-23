UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thirty-One Taliban Killed In Clashes With Afghan Forces In Nangarhar- Governor's Spokesman

Sumaira FH 54 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 11:10 AM

Thirty-One Taliban Killed in Clashes With Afghan Forces in Nangarhar- Governor's Spokesman

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Thirty-one Taliban militants were killed and 15 others injured in clashes with Afghan forces in the Khogyani district of the eastern Nangarhar province, bordering Pakistan, a spokesman for the provincial governor told Sputnik on Thursday.

"There has been heavy fighting between Afghan forces and the Taliban in Khogyani since yesterday. Thirty-one Taliban insurgents, including 13 Pakistanis, were killed, and one captured alive, and 15 others were injured in a counter-attack by security forces in the Qailagho area of Khogyani district since last afternoon," Ataullah Khogyani said.

The spokesman did not say how many Afghan troops were killed or wounded in the fighting. However, he added that 10 vehicles and some amount of weapons and ammunition belonging to the Taliban were destroyed.

According to Khogyani, five anti-vehicle mines planted by the insurgents were discovered and destroyed, without any damage caused.

The Taliban have not commented on the incident. The fighting is still ongoing.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Injured Afghanistan Militants Governor Vehicles

Recent Stories

LHC to hear bail petition of Shehbaz Sharif in mon ..

3 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Egyptian President on Rev ..

4 minutes ago

Asad Umar says Rs.194b distributed among 16.9 mln ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 32 deaths due to Coronavirus duri ..

30 minutes ago

Afghan President commends OIC’s efforts for peac ..

35 minutes ago

The OIC General Secretariat holds a virtual meetin ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.