KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Thirty-one Taliban militants were killed and 15 others injured in clashes with Afghan forces in the Khogyani district of the eastern Nangarhar province, bordering Pakistan, a spokesman for the provincial governor told Sputnik on Thursday.

"There has been heavy fighting between Afghan forces and the Taliban in Khogyani since yesterday. Thirty-one Taliban insurgents, including 13 Pakistanis, were killed, and one captured alive, and 15 others were injured in a counter-attack by security forces in the Qailagho area of Khogyani district since last afternoon," Ataullah Khogyani said.

The spokesman did not say how many Afghan troops were killed or wounded in the fighting. However, he added that 10 vehicles and some amount of weapons and ammunition belonging to the Taliban were destroyed.

According to Khogyani, five anti-vehicle mines planted by the insurgents were discovered and destroyed, without any damage caused.

The Taliban have not commented on the incident. The fighting is still ongoing.