Thirty People, 2 Companies Indicted For 2014 Fire On Norman Atlantic Ferry - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 10:16 PM

Two companies, Visemar and Anek Lines, and thirty people were indicted on Thursday on various charges connected to the December 2014 fire aboard the Norman Atlantic ferry, the ANSA news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Two companies, Visemar and Anek Lines, and thirty people were indicted on Thursday on various charges connected to the December 2014 fire aboard the Norman Atlantic ferry, the ANSA news agency reported.

On December 28, 2014, a fire broke out on the ferry that was traveling from Greece to Italy, killing 31 people and injuring another 64.

The investigators determined that the tragedy had been caused by a neglected refrigerator truck, whose engine had not been turned off and had been exacerbated by a host of allegedly negligent acts, such as unfit fire equipment and a malfunctioning fire alarm.

Among the indicted are Carlo Visentini, of the Visemar company that owned the ferry, captain Argilio Giacomazzi, and 26 crew members.

