Thirty People Dead, 17 Missing Due to Heavy Rain Floods in Brazil - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) At least 30 people died and 17 went missing due to heavy rains in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, the G1 news portal reported on Sunday.

According to the media outlet, citing the local civil defense department, 30 people died on Saturday, while seven others were injured and 17 went missing.

In total, the flood affected more than 3,500 people, of whom 2,620 were forced to abandon their homes, while 911 were sheltered.

Heavy rain, which started on Thursday, affected 36 state municipalities. According to Brazil's national meteorological agency, the city of Belo Horizonte in Minas Gerais, registered 171.8 mm of rainfall on January 24, the highest recorded precipitation in 110 years.