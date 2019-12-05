Thirty People Injured in Odessa College Fire, Another 14 Missing - Emergency Service

(@FahadShabbir)

The number of those injured in Wednesday's fire at a college in the Ukrainian city of Odessa increased to 30, while another 14 are missing, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) The number of those injured in Wednesday's fire at a college in the Ukrainian city of Odessa increased to 30, while another 14 are missing, Ukraine 's State Emergency Service said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, a fire broke out at the Odessa Economics College. According to the Odessa police, one woman died in a hospital.

Initially, it was reported that the victim was a lecturer but was later found to be a student. Earlier reports indicated 29 injured people, and another 13 missing.

"As a result of the fire, 30 people were hospitalized, while one person has already been discharged. The whereabouts of 14 people remain unknown," the service said.

The service also stressed that the rescuers' Primary goals were to find the missing people and clear the rubble.

The authorities have launched a probe into the case to establish the cause of the blaze.