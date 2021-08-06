UrduPoint.com

Thirty People Killed In Militant Attack In Northeastern Burkina Faso - Reports

Fri 06th August 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Thirty people, including eleven civilians, have been killed in a militant attack in the Oudalan province of Burkina Faso, local media reported on Thursday, citing the country's defense ministry.

The Faso.net news portal reported that residents of three villages in Oudalan were attacked. Eleven civilians have died.

The military and the so-called Volunteers for the Defense of the Fatherhood (VDP), who were sent to the area, were also attacked. As a result, fifteen soldiers and four volunteers were killed, while one soldier was injured.

Burkina Faso is a hotbed of the Islamist insurgency in Africa. The country's northern regions which border Niger and Mali have been repeatedly targeted by militants affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist groups (both banned in Russia). The surge in attacks in recent months has prompted the government to evacuate some villages located in that part of Burkina Faso.

In early June, Burkina Faso faced one of the biggest massacres in its recent history, when a group of armed child soldiers raided a village in the northeast and killed up to 170 people.

