Thirty Polish Citizens Want to Evacuate From Coronavirus-Hit Wuhan- Polish Health Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Thirty Polish citizens seek evacuation from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, Polish Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski told reporters on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, the Polish Foreign Ministry told the PAP news agency that Warsaw had asked the EU for assistance in organizing the evacuation of Polish citizens from Wuhan under the bloc's Union Civil Protection Mechanism.

"We have information that 30 [Polish] citizens wanted to evacuate [from Wuhan]," Szumowski said, adding that Warsaw is cooperating with the EU and France, and make preparations to transport them in the near future.

According to the minister, all of the people who will return from China will be examined by doctors upon their arrival.

The minister also said that there were no confirmed cases of the virus in the country yet.

He added that three people were tested for the coronavirus in Warsaw, but were soon discharged, as the diagnosis was not confirmed.

"Sooner or later, such cases will be detected. This will not change anything as we are prepared. It will not be unexpected for us. All hospitals have approved procedures for examining patients with infections, including coronavirus," he added.

In addition, the minister said that people who return from China or have made contact them are subject to special monitoring. As of now, about 100 people are "actively monitored," with 17 of those actually having different types of viral diseases. Szumowski noted that some of them were diagnosed with the coronavirus, but not the one from China.

The coronavirus has already killed 170 people in China and infected more than 7,700 others. As of Thursday, it has spread to 18 countries.