(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) Turkey's Supreme Election Council said on Saturday that it cleared 36 parties to participate in the May 14 parliamentary elections.

"Thirty-six parties will take part in the May 14 parliamentary elections," the council's statement read, as quoted by the Haber Global broadcaster.

The authority ruled that the polling places will be open on May 14 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. local time (05:00-14:00 GMT).

On Friday, the council unanimously voted to approve May 14 as the date of the presidential and parliamentary elections in the country, as formally set by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the same day. The second round of the presidential election, if necessary, is scheduled for May 28.