Thirty Taliban Killed In Afghan Defense Forces Operation In Country's North-East- Military

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 12:52 PM

Thirty Taliban Killed in Afghan Defense Forces Operation in Country's North-East- Military

Thirty Taliban insurgents, including 16 individuals linked to the Al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia), were killed in an operation by the Afghan defense forces in the north-eastern province of Kapisa, the defense ministry said on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Thirty Taliban insurgents, including 16 individuals linked to the Al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia), were killed in an operation by the Afghan defense forces in the north-eastern province of Kapisa, the defense ministry said on Monday.

According to the defense ministry, the Afghan National Defense Forces and the Afghan National Security Forces conducted a joint operation in Kapisa's Nijrab district.

"As a result of the operation, 30 Taliban insurgents, including 16 Pakistani terrorists linked to Al-Qaeda, were killed, and six others were wounded," the ministry added.

A significant number of enemy weapons were destroyed in the operation. The villages of Hajiyan, Khalifa Gan, Zakir Khel Kochak and Badakhel were completely cleared of Taliban presence, the defense ministry went on to say. Operations continue in the area.

More Stories From World

