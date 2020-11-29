UrduPoint.com
Thirty Taliban Members Killed, 17 Injured In Clashes With Afghan Forces In East - Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

Thirty Taliban Members Killed, 17 Injured in Clashes With Afghan Forces in East - Military

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2020) Thirty members of the Taliban movement, including six commanders, have been killed and 17 others were injured as a result of clashes in Afghanistan's eastern province of Laghman, the Afghan government army's eastern division, known as the 201 Selab Corps, said on Sunday in a statement.

According to the army, insurgents attacked the Afghan security forces in the province's Dawlat Shah district on Saturday.

The security forces repulsed the attack, which also resulted in the arrests of six other local commanders and the Taliban's intelligence chief for the district.

Though Kabul and the Taliban started peace talks in Qatar in September, this has not led to a reduction in violence. In contrast, the country has since witnessed fierce clashes between the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces and the radical movement in a number of provinces.

