Thirty Taliban Militants Killed in Clashes With Afghan Forces in Northwest - Authorities

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) Thirty members of the Taliban group were killed in clashes with the Afghan government forces in the country's northwestern province of Badghis, Faiz Mohammad Mirzazada, the acting governor of the province, told Sputnik.

According to the local authorities, the clashes took place after the Taliban launched a massive attack last night on the province's Qadis and Maqur districts.

"Thirty insurgents were killed and six Afghan forces soldiers were wounded in the clashes, which lasted until late last night," Mirzazada said.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the incident.