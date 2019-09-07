Thirty-Three People to Fly From Ukraine to Russia Under Release Deal - Source

Thirty-three people are flying out from Ukraine to Russia under the deal on release of detainees, RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky is with them, a source told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) Thirty-three people are flying out from Ukraine to Russia under the deal on release of detainees, RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky is with them, a source told Sputnik.

"A total of 33 people, Kirill Vyshinsky is on the plane with them," the source said.

Russia and Ukraine began work on the simultaneous release of detained and convicted persons in the end of the summer. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum that the issue would be settled in the near future.

On Friday, Ukrainian lawyer Valentin Rybin said on Facebook that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had pardoned people, whose simultaneous release was discussed by Kiev and Moscow. According to the lawyer, they were being brought to the agreed place for release.