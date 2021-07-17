UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thirty-Three Suspects Arrested In European Clampdown On Child Trafficking

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 01:20 AM

Thirty-Three Suspects Arrested in European Clampdown on Child Trafficking

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) Europol announced on Friday that law enforcement agencies of over a dozen countries have conducted a joint operation, arresting 33 human smugglers and identifying 45 more suspects.

Over 12,000 officers checked around 186,400 people, 12,200 locations, 22,500 vehicles, and 72,850 documents to combat the trafficking of children who are used to beg, work, be sexually exploited, and forced into petty crime.

"The actions led to 175 arrests, 78 additional suspects identified, of which 33 were smugglers, and 181 new investigations initiated. Overall, 187 potential victims of human trafficking were identified, 92 of whom were confirmed to be minors," Europol said in a press release.

According to the agency, children are usually smuggled by family members within the EU, so the focus of the actions was on children being trafficked by family clans. It also focused on potentially unaccompanied minors who had escaped from shelters, as these children are regularly reported for their use of forged or false documents

The operation, which was coordinated by Europol, Portugal, Spain, and the United Kingdom, was carried out between June 28 and July 4 across 18 countries. It involved various government agencies and services, including police, immigration, and border control services, child protection services, and labor inspectorates.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Spain United Kingdom Portugal June July Border Family From Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police urge safe driving in adverse weat ..

51 minutes ago

Pakistan stands for resuming Afghan peace process ..

28 minutes ago

Merkel to Visit Flooded Areas in Western Germany

28 minutes ago

Turkey Sent US 200 Requests to Extradite Gulen Mov ..

28 minutes ago

Pak-Russian gas pipeline project to strengthen eco ..

52 minutes ago

Biden to Hold Second Cabinet Meeting of His Admini ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.