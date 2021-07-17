Thirty-Three Suspects Arrested in European Clampdown on Child Trafficking

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) Europol announced on Friday that law enforcement agencies of over a dozen countries have conducted a joint operation, arresting 33 human smugglers and identifying 45 more suspects.

Over 12,000 officers checked around 186,400 people, 12,200 locations, 22,500 vehicles, and 72,850 documents to combat the trafficking of children who are used to beg, work, be sexually exploited, and forced into petty crime.

"The actions led to 175 arrests, 78 additional suspects identified, of which 33 were smugglers, and 181 new investigations initiated. Overall, 187 potential victims of human trafficking were identified, 92 of whom were confirmed to be minors," Europol said in a press release.

According to the agency, children are usually smuggled by family members within the EU, so the focus of the actions was on children being trafficked by family clans. It also focused on potentially unaccompanied minors who had escaped from shelters, as these children are regularly reported for their use of forged or false documents

The operation, which was coordinated by Europol, Portugal, Spain, and the United Kingdom, was carried out between June 28 and July 4 across 18 countries. It involved various government agencies and services, including police, immigration, and border control services, child protection services, and labor inspectorates.