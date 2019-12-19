UrduPoint.com
Thirty-Three Terrorist Attacks Prevented In Russia Since Year Start - Putin

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 10:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) A total of 54 terrorism-related crimes, including 33 terrorist attacks, have been prevented in Russia since the year start, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

"Today, the clear, efficient and well-coordinated work of the security services has allowed us to achieve tangible success in ensuring Russia's security.

I want to thank you and your colleagues for professionalism, courage and determination," Putin said, welcoming the guests of a concert in honor of the day of Russia's security service officer.

"Since the year start, 54 such crimes have been prevented, including 33 terrorist attacks," he said.

