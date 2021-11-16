UrduPoint.com

Thirty-Two People Killed In Armed Attack In Northern Burkina Faso

Tue 16th November 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Thirty-two people have been killed in an attack in northern Burkina Faso, the African country's ministry of communication and relations with the parliament said on Monday.

The attack took place on Sunday in the province of Soum.

"A gendarmes detachment of Inata was attacked by unknown armed groups. The preliminary number of casualties as of 16:00 (16:00 GMT) is 28 soldiers and four civilians," the ministry said in a statement posted by state broadcaster RTB.

Burkina Faso is part of the highly destabilized African region of Sahel, known to be a hotbed for terrorist activities and banditry.

