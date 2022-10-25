UrduPoint.com

Thirty US Lawmakers Urge Biden To Pursue Negotiations With Russia On Ukraine - Letter

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Thirty US Lawmakers Urge Biden to Pursue Negotiations With Russia on Ukraine - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) A group of 30 Democratic lawmakers from the US House of Representatives on Monday sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to fundamentally change the administration's strategy with respect to the crisis in Ukraine and seek direct negotiations with Russia.

"We urge you to pair the military and economic support the United States has provided Ukraine with a proactive diplomatic push, redoubling efforts to seek a realistic framework for a ceasefire," the 30 Democrats, led by Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said in the letter.

The authors of the letter warn Biden that "the alternative to diplomacy is a protracted war, with both its attendant certainties and catastrophic and unknowable risks.

"

The Democratic lawmakers pointed out that the conflict in Ukraine has already resulted in food and gas spikes far beyond Ukraine, including the United States, while the increased prices for wheat, fertilizer, and fuel have allegedly created global food shortages.

"If there is a way to end the war while preserving a free and independent Ukraine, it is America's responsibility to pursue every diplomatic avenue to support such a solution that is acceptable to the people of Ukraine," the letter said.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said later in the day that the White House is aware of the letter from the Democrats to Biden, but noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin is allegedly not interested in negotiations at the moment.

More Stories From World

