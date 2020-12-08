Thirty-Year Imprisonment Requested for Wife of Terrorist in 2015 Paris Attacks - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) French prosecutors have requested a 30-year prison term for Hayat Boumeddiene, the wife of terrorist Amedy Coulibaly, a member of the jihadist group responsible for the 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris, on charges of complicity in the attacks, the RFI broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

The terrorist's widow was tried in absentia on Tuesday, as her whereabouts has been unknown since she was last seen at the Madrid airport in January 2015. In addition, the woman was believed to have been killed during military operations in Syria. However, another terror suspect told the prosecutors that Boumeddiene was living at a camp for the families of militants in Northeast Syria in October 2019 and later escaped.

As the trial on the terror attacks on the editorial office of the Charlie Hebdo newspaper office and the Hyper Kasher store continues, the national anti-terrorism prosecution requested 30 years of imprisonment for Boumeddiene, who has played "an important role" as an accomplice of extremists in preparing for the attacks and "has become an instrument of propaganda" of the Islamic State group (IS terrorist group, banned in Russia), the news outlet said, citing prosecutors.

The attack on the Charlie Hebdo office on January 7, 2015, was carried out by brothers Said and Cherif Kouachi, and resulted in 12 deaths. Amedy Coulibaly, an associate of the Kouachi brothers, shot dead a police officer in Paris' southeastern suburb of Montrouge the following day and then took hostage and killed another four in the Hyper Casher supermarket. All three attackers were eliminated during rescue operations.

The trial into attacks, which involved about14 suspected accomplices, began on September 2.