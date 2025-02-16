'This one is big': Slot salutes Liverpool spirit in win over Wolves

Liverpool, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Arne Slot hailed Liverpool's fighting spirit as the "fatigued" Premier League leaders survived a tense 2-1 win against Wolves on Sunday.

Slot's side moved seven points clear of second-placed Arsenal thanks to Luis Diaz's early opener and a Mohamed Salah penalty before the interval at Anfield.

It wasn't easy for Liverpool despite that strong start as fourth-bottom Wolves hit back impressively.

Matheus Cunha's blast reduced the deficit and Liverpool had to hold on in the closing stages before they could celebrate a first win in three games in all competitions.

Indebted to Alisson Becker for some crucial saves, Liverpool boss Slot said: "This one is big. We needed to fight and we needed Alisson.

"Wolves took a lot of risks. In a season where you want to achieve something, you need to have wins like this as well.

"It's never the game-plan never to create anything at all. They got better and better, we got worse and worse.

"We had to show a different mentality and got it over the line. If this is what it takes to win a game then I'm happy the players could do that again."

Slot admitted Liverpool were running on fumes at times after Wednesday's emotionally draining 2-2 draw at Merseyside rivals Everton, which featured a stoppage-time equaliser for the Toffees, and last weekend's embarrassing FA Cup exit at second tier Plymouth.

"Fatigue comes from running a lot and a bit of mental fatigue a lot. We were mentally tested today. We thought we'd scored a third and then a penalty for the third but both were correct from the referee," he said.

"Maybe it did lead to us being a bit tired.

I did see for the first time this season that players were more tired than they have been.

"If you want to achieve something it is not only about bringing the ball out from the back or Mo scoring goals, it is also about defending."

- 'You can never breathe' -

Liverpool's ability to grind out a fourth win in their last five league matches kept Arsenal at bay in the title race.

Chasing a record-equalling 20th English title and their first since 2020, Liverpool are 13 games away from the trophy.

They face significant clashes with Aston Villa, Manchester City and Newcastle in their next three league games.

And Slot knows Arsenal -- who have finished runners-up for the last two seasons -- will do everything they can to take the race to a dramatic conclusion.

"If you look at the last few seasons it has mostly been a battle between two teams. As things stand now it mostly looks like between us and Arsenal," he said.

"You can never breathe in this competition. I saw Arsenal's 15-game unbeaten run and the gap has always been the same so that shows that we do.

"If you want to compete for something special then you have to win a lot of games in this league."

Slot was able to sit on the bench against Wolves despite being charged with abusive behaviour towards the match officials after being sent off at the end of the stormy Merseyside derby.

The Dutchman could eventually face a suspension and he said: "It is an ongoing process, it is not smart to talk about it.

"We've seen the comments from the referee and now we can say our part. It's down to a panel to decide if I get a ban."