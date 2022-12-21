UrduPoint.com

This Year's Budget Allowed 30% Increase In Weapons Supplies To Russian Army - Shoigu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2022 | 08:15 PM

The military budget has enabled a 30% increase in weapons supplies to the Russian Armed Forces, with ammunition and missiles deliveries going up 69%-109% this year, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"The funds volume provisioned for 2022, with regard to additional arms and vehicles delivery, has enabled the increase in the number of basic models sent to the army by 30%, ammunition for rocket and artillery systems and aviation means of destruction - from 69% up to 109%," Shoigu said at a collegium meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry.

In September, Russian media reported that the government military spending had amounted to 4.7 trillion rubles ($66 billion) in 2022, which was 1.5 trillion more than the initial plan.

During the collegium meeting, Shoigu has also shared his opinion on recent developments in the special military operation in Ukraine and announced several proposals for military reform, including the creation of new military districts and divisions, raising the draft age, improving the composition and structure of the Russian armed forces.

