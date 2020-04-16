(@FahadShabbir)

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The first exchange of prisoners between Kiev and Donbas this year is to take place on Thursday, the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) are expected to hand 19 people to Ukraine in exchange for 18.

The date of the reciprocal prisoner release - April 16 - was announced by the DPR and LPR. Kiev said the exchange would take place on Thursday or Friday.

The previous prisoner swap, the first in two years, took place in Donbas on December 29, 2019. Kiev handed 124 people to Donbas, taking back 76. After that, work began on the formation of new prisoner exchange lists.