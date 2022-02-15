UrduPoint.com

This Year's Oscar Ceremony May Be Hosted By 3 Women - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2022 | 12:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) US actresses and comics Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes are expected to host the 2022 Oscars, in what could be the first time the ceremony will be hosted exclusively by female celebrities, the entertainment news outlet Variety reported, citing sources.

According to the outlet, negotiations on their candidacy to host the ceremony are in their final stages. The official announcement on hosts is expected on Tuesday on the Good Morning America program.

Broadcaster ABC, which airs the ceremony annually and representatives of potential hosts did not comment on the matter. Schumer, however, said in an Instagram post on Sunday of "Big fun news comin."

The 94th academy Awards ceremony will be held on March 27, 2022.

