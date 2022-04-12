Thomson Reuters Informs Rossiya Segodnya News Agency of Contract Termination

Canadian media corporation Thomson Reuters has notified the Rossiya Segodnya news agency that it is terminating their relationship in compliance with "government sanctions."

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Canadian media corporation Thomson Reuters has notified the Rossiya Segodnya news agency that it is terminating their relationship in compliance with "government sanctions."

"Thomson Reuters is reviewing its relationships with its customers, suppliers and partners in the Russia, Belarus and Ukraine regions to determine whether government sanctions impact its relationships. As a result of this review, Thomson Reuters has come to the determination that Thomson Reuters (Markets) Europe SA Moscow Branch ('TRMESA') must terminate its relationship with your organization in order to comply with those government sanctions that apply to Thomson Reuters' business," the news agency wrote in a letter to Rossiya Segodnya.

The contract between the two is being terminated effective immediately, Reuters added.

The letter does not specify what sanctions the cooperation agreement between Thomson Reuters and Rossiya Segodnya may have violated.

Canadian company Thomson Corporation bought the UK Reuters group in 2008. In March, the British Foreign Office added the Rossiya Segodnya news agency to its sanctions list.