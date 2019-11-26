Thordarson Invites Lavrov to Visit Iceland, Russian Minister Says Would Like to Do That

UrduPoint.com
Icelandic Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson invited Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to visit Iceland, Russia's top diplomat said he would like to do that

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Icelandic Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson invited Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to visit Iceland, Russia's top diplomat said he would like to do that.

"I was invited by Mr. Minister to visit Iceland. I would like to do this, and we will agree specific steps that would allow such a visit to take place," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Thordarson.

