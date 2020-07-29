Those Arriving in Latvia to Work Must Run 2 COVID-19 Tests Starting August 1- Government

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) All those who come to Latvia from countries with an unfavorable epidemiological situation to work will have to run two tests for the coronavirus disease with an interval of five to seven days starting from August 1, the Latvian government said on Tuesday.

"Starting August 1, all people arriving in Latvia from countries with a high incidence of the disease to work will have to undergo two tests for COVID-19 with an interval of five to seven days," the government said in a press release.

Until a test result comes back negative, a person must be in self-isolation, the government added.

The country will pay for the tests if taxes are paid for the employee, in other cases, the costs will be covered by the person or the institution that invited the worker, the press release said.

So far, Latvia has confirmed a total of 1,220 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 31 fatalities and 1,052 recoveries. Meanwhile, over 193,400 tests have been conducted since the outbreak.