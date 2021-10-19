UrduPoint.com

Those Avaccinated With Sputnik V May Soon Be Allowed To Enter Israel - Source

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 12:26 AM

Those Avaccinated With Sputnik V May Soon Be Allowed to Enter Israel - Source

A pilot project to allow Sputnik V-inoculated tourists to fly to Israel will be presented to the country's prime minister for approval on Wednesday; it will almost certainly be approved, a source in government circles told Sputnik

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) A pilot project to allow Sputnik V-inoculated tourists to fly to Israel will be presented to the country's prime minister for approval on Wednesday; it will almost certainly be approved, a source in government circles told Sputnik.

Earlier, local media reported that Israeli Tourism Ministry was working on a plan to allow vaccinated tourists to enter the country. Then, Tourism Minister Konstantin Razvozov told Sputnik that a mechanism for tourists from Russia was also being worked out.

"From November 1, it is planned to let in everyone vaccinated with vacciness recognized by WHO. Sputnik V is not included there, but thanks to the actions of the Minister of Tourism and after recent meetings, it was decided so far as a pilot project (to let tourists vaccinated with Sputnik V enter Israel).

The decision has yet to be approved, it will be shown on Wednesday to the Prime Minister; 99.9% that it will be approved," the source said.

According to the source, upon arrival in Israel, it will be necessary to do a PCR test and a serological test.

"Usually, even (getting the result of) a serology test takes no more than 48 hours. Tourists will be quarantined until they receive the test results," the source added.

Israel closed borders to foreign tourists in March 2020. From January to February 2021, Ben Gurion Airport was completely closed, including for returning Israelis.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Russia January February March November 2020 Media From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Secretary of State review r ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Secretary of State review regional developments

14 minutes ago
 Minister of Education inaugurates 1st World Gifted ..

Minister of Education inaugurates 1st World Giftedness Center International Conf ..

29 minutes ago
 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi exhibits govern ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi exhibits government health platform at GITEX ..

1 hour ago
 Covid-19 claims 7 more lives, 181 new cases report ..

Covid-19 claims 7 more lives, 181 new cases reported in Punjab

3 minutes ago
 First Black US secretary of state Colin Powell die ..

First Black US secretary of state Colin Powell dies aged 84

3 minutes ago
 Positive COVID-19 Tests Delay Last US-Bound Airlif ..

Positive COVID-19 Tests Delay Last US-Bound Airlift From Ramstein - Reports

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.