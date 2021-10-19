Those Avaccinated With Sputnik V May Soon Be Allowed to Enter Israel - Source

A pilot project to allow Sputnik V-inoculated tourists to fly to Israel will be presented to the country's prime minister for approval on Wednesday; it will almost certainly be approved, a source in government circles told Sputnik

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) A pilot project to allow Sputnik V-inoculated tourists to fly to Israel will be presented to the country's prime minister for approval on Wednesday; it will almost certainly be approved, a source in government circles told Sputnik.

Earlier, local media reported that Israeli Tourism Ministry was working on a plan to allow vaccinated tourists to enter the country. Then, Tourism Minister Konstantin Razvozov told Sputnik that a mechanism for tourists from Russia was also being worked out.

"From November 1, it is planned to let in everyone vaccinated with vacciness recognized by WHO. Sputnik V is not included there, but thanks to the actions of the Minister of Tourism and after recent meetings, it was decided so far as a pilot project (to let tourists vaccinated with Sputnik V enter Israel).

The decision has yet to be approved, it will be shown on Wednesday to the Prime Minister; 99.9% that it will be approved," the source said.

According to the source, upon arrival in Israel, it will be necessary to do a PCR test and a serological test.

"Usually, even (getting the result of) a serology test takes no more than 48 hours. Tourists will be quarantined until they receive the test results," the source added.

Israel closed borders to foreign tourists in March 2020. From January to February 2021, Ben Gurion Airport was completely closed, including for returning Israelis.