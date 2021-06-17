UrduPoint.com
Those Critical Of US-Led African Lion Exercise Should Join It - General

Faizan Hashmi 22 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Those who are critical of the US-led African Lion 2021 exercise should join the drills since they are transparent and open for everyone, Maj. Gen. Andrew M. Rohling, the US Army Southern European Task Force-Africa commander and the US Army Europe and Africa Deputy Commanding General for Africa, said at a press briefing on Thursday.

Earlier in June, US Army Africa and its partners started African Lion 21 exercise in Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, which are scheduled to conclude on Friday. The drills, which include 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO, are aimed to "counter malign activity in North Africa and Southern Europe and increase interoperability with international partners," according to the US army.

"There is... a large number of observers that have also been there as well. While the exercise remains in Morocco, it is not the only US-Morocco bilateral exercise. So anyone who is a critic of the exercise should participate in the exercise because it is open for everyone," Rohling said when asked to address the possible criticism of the drills.

He added that he welcomed those who join the exercise to see the benefits of the drills.

Rohling praised the drills as effective and hailed the efforts of the host countries, saying that the partners also conducted humanitarian relief and disaster relief drills, apart from training.

The 2020 edition of African Lion was canceled due to the pandemic.

