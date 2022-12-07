(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) People detained in Germany as part of a major operation against alleged right-wing extremists who plotted a coup in the country also planned to set up a provisional military government and hold talks with a number of states, the German Federal prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Spiegel reported, citing sources, that German police were conducting one of the country's largest operations against alleged right-wing extremists who planned to storm the Bundestag. A total of 25 men and women have already been detained. A Russian national is among those detained, the office said.

"The group was supposed to form a military provisional government, which, according to the members of the group and according to the narrative of the 'Reichsburger' movement (a small movement that rejects the legitimacy of the modern German state), should negotiate a new state order in Germany with the Allied powers that won World War II," the office said in a statement.

Those detained belong to a terrorist organization founded no later than the end of November 2021, which has set the goal of overthrowing the existing state system in Germany and replacing it with its own form of state, the main features of which have already been developed, the statement added.

According to the investigations carried out so far, there is also a suspicion that individual members of the group were specifically preparing for a violent invasion of the German Bundestag with the help of a small armed group. Details are yet to be clarified. Many of those detained served in the Bundeswehr.