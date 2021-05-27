Those Fully Vaccinated With Sputnik V Do Not Shed Virus Even If Infected - Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Those inoculated with both components of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine do not shed the coronavirus even if they become infected, and therefore pose no danger to others, the head of the pathogenic microorganisms population variability mechanisms laboratory of the Gamaleya research center that developed the vaccine said on Thursday.

"Those who received both doses of the vaccine have a 14 times lower risk of having a moderate or severe form of the disease if they become infected. In this event, those inoculated do not shed viable virus and therefore pose no danger to others," laboratory chief Vladimir Guschin explained at a healhcare congress.