Those Injured in Russian College Shooting Have Multiple Gunshot Wounds - Authorities

BLAGOVESHCHENSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) The three people who were wounded in the college shooting in Russia's Far Eastern city of Blagoveshchensk have sustained multiple gunshot wounds and one of them is currently in serious condition, a spokesperson of the Amur Region Health Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

"All of them have multiple gunshot wounds. Two of those injured teenagers were hospitalized to the Amur regional children's hospital (one of them is in serious condition and the other is in moderately grave condition. The third one is at the Blagoveshchensk city hospital," the spokesperson said, adding that all those injured were receiving required medical assistance.