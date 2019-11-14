UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Those Injured In Russian College Shooting Have Multiple Gunshot Wounds - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 09:50 AM

Those Injured in Russian College Shooting Have Multiple Gunshot Wounds - Authorities

BLAGOVESHCHENSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) The three people who were wounded in the college shooting in Russia's Far Eastern city of Blagoveshchensk have sustained multiple gunshot wounds and one of them is currently in serious condition, a spokesperson of the Amur Region Health Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

"All of them have multiple gunshot wounds. Two of those injured teenagers were hospitalized to the Amur regional children's hospital (one of them is in serious condition and the other is in moderately grave condition. The third one is at the Blagoveshchensk city hospital," the spokesperson said, adding that all those injured were receiving required medical assistance.

Related Topics

Injured Russia Blagoveshchensk All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

27 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed to present UAE fraternity model to ..

9 hours ago

Beit Al Khair Society spends AED 53 million on ‘ ..

9 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed honours winners of Dalma Dhow Sa ..

9 hours ago

UAE Armed Forces General Command announces martyrd ..

10 hours ago

Participation of Emirati girls in National and Res ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.