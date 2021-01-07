UrduPoint.com
Those Involved In Violence At US Capitol Will Be Prosecuted To Full Extent Of Law - Pence

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 02:00 AM

Those Involved in Violence at US Capitol Will Be Prosecuted to Full Extent of Law - Pence

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) US Vice President Mike Pence urged the individuals inside the Capitol building to disperse and warned of legal consequences for those engaging in illicit acts.

"The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol must stop and it must stop now. Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building," Pence said on Tuesday via Twitter.

"Peaceful protest is the right of every American but this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Tens of thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump have encircled the US Capitol to peacefully protest the verification of the Electoral College votes, some of which the protesters claim are illegitimate. However, a group of individuals entered the building and reached the Senate chamber where they engaged with the Capitol police.

