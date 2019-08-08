UrduPoint.com
Those Killed In Road Accident In S. Russia Car Passengers, 2 Of Them Minors - Authorities

Thu 08th August 2019 | 03:50 AM

Those Killed in Road Accident in S. Russia Car Passengers, 2 of Them Minors - Authorities

KRASNODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) All three people killed in a collision between a bus and a car, which fell of a cliff, in Russia's southern Krasnodar Territory, were the passengers of the car, including two minors, the regional branch of the Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

"All those killed are passengers of a car ” a woman and two minor children. The driver of the Volkswagen Touareg car, born in 1974, is alive with moderate injuries. He has been hospitalized," the authorities said.

Meanwhile, the Novorossiysk branch of the Russian Investigative Committee told Sputnik that criminal proceedings had been launched in relation to the deadly accident.

