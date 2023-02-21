Those Preparing Attack on Donbas in February 2022 Also Planned to Attack Crimea - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Those, who planned an attack on Donbas in February 2022, also wanted to attack Crimea after that, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, adding that Moscow was aware of these plans.

"Those, who was planning a new attack on Donetsk and Luhansk, clearly understood that the next target was the assault on Crimea and Sevastopol. We knew and understood that," Putin said in his address to Russia's Federal Assembly.

The president added that Ukraine is now openly speaking about such plans.