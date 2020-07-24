UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Those Responsible For Russia's Norilsk Fuel Leak Must Face 'Severe Punishment' -Matviyenko

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

Those Responsible for Russia's Norilsk Fuel Leak Must Face 'Severe Punishment' -Matviyenko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The Russian upper house of parliament will appeal to the Prosecutor General's Office with the request to conduct a proper inquiry into a recent massive diesel leak at a mineral processing plant of Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) in Russia's north and bring those responsible for the incident to justice, upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Friday.

"All those responsible must face severe punishment," Matviyenko said.

She expressed outrage over the fact that the management of the Russian mining giant remained silent about the size of the catastrophe, which resulted in significant environmental damage.

On May 29, some 21,000 tonnes of diesel leaked out of a fuel tank at the Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company's Thermal Power Plant No. 3 and seeped into a nearby river. According to Nornickel, which owns the power plant where the accident took place, the spill was caused by melting permafrost, which set the supports of the fuel tank in motion.

The emergency services have announced having localized the spill. Russia's Rosprirodnadzor environmental watchdog has estimated the incurred damage at approximately $2 billion, for the water and soil pollution. The company said that it was contesting the amount of damage to the environment caused by the fuel spill.

Related Topics

Accident Water Russia Parliament Company Norilsk Tank May All Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 29 points to close a ..

11 minutes ago

Man ends life due to poverty and hunger in Zafarwa ..

49 minutes ago

Reindeer Herders Find Mammoth Fossils in West Sibe ..

11 minutes ago

Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute manages Covid-19 pande ..

11 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court reserved verdict on appeal ag ..

11 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority disposes of 8000 liter conta ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.