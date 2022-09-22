Those Responsible for Shelling of Civilians in Ukraine Will Be Held Accountable - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, speaking at the UN, that all those responsible in Ukraine for shelling civilians would be held accountable, regardless of their citizenship

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, speaking at the UN, that all those responsible in Ukraine for shelling civilians would be held accountable, regardless of their citizenship.

"Criminal cases are being investigated against citizens of the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, the Netherlands on the fact of mercenarism and criminal acts in Ukraine. I assure you that all those responsible, regardless of their citizenship, will be held accountable," the minister said.