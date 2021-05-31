MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) People who got their vaccinations in countries outside the European Union will still be able to apply for the bloc's COVID-19 certificate, EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said on Monday.

"If they [citizens of third countries] come to Europe with proof of vaccination, they will be able to have the European certificate to travel around the European Union.

There might be non-European citizens circulating in the EU providing they have this certificate," Reynders said at a press briefing.

The EU plans to introduce the so-called green digital coronavirus passports set to confirm COVID-19 vaccination, recovery or a negative test. On Wednesday, the Civil Liberties Committee of the European Parliament endorsed the certificate for the EU. A final vote on the issue will be held during the committee's plenary session from June 7-10.