MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Individuals vaccinated with Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine may still need to enter quarantine and do PCR tests upon arrival in the European Union, European Commission chief spokesperson Eric Mamer said on Thursday.

The Russian vaccine is currently under a rolling review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The first phase of the evaluation is completed and the agency is moving on to the inspection of the manufacturing facilities.

"You will still have the right to travel to a country in the European Union if you have been vaccinated with Sputnik.

It may be that the conditions that apply to you upon entry, such as the necessity to have a PCR test or the necessity to go into quarantine, will be specific to the fact that you have been vaccinated with a non-EMA approved vaccine," Mamer stated at a briefing.

According to him, the exact measures will be defined individually by the member states.

Sputnik V is the world's first registered coronavirus vaccine. So far, it has been approved for emergency use in 60 countries across the globe.