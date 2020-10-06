Those Who Had Seasonal SARS May Have Immunity to COVID-19 - Rospotrebnadzor

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Studies show that a patient who has had seasonal severe acute respiratory syndrome may have antibodies to COVID-19, but it is still difficult to say how effective such immunity is, Russian health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said.

"A recent study by US scientists has shown that, having had seasonal SARS, a person can acquire immunity to infection with many coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2. However, researchers cannot yet say how effective such immunity is," the statement says.

At the same time, there is no scientific evidence that those who have had the flu may be immune to coronavirus, it added.