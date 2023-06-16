UrduPoint.com

Those Who Say Russia Dependent On China Are Dependent On Beijing Themselves - Putin

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2023 | 08:11 PM

Those Who Say Russia Dependent on China Are Dependent on Beijing Themselves - Putin

Those who say that Russia is becoming increasingly dependent on China are themselves dependent on Beijing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Those who say that Russia is becoming increasingly dependent on China are themselves dependent on Beijing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"After all, the growth rate of trade between, say, China and the countries of the Eurozone is even greater than the growth rate of our trade relations with China.

When I hear that 'here, you will become dependent on China', and you? ... You've been (dependent) for a long time. You understand what's the matter," Putin said during his address at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

