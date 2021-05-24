UrduPoint.com
Those Who Threatened To Blow Up Ryanair Plane Demanded EU To Stop Supporting Israel -Minsk

Mon 24th May 2021 | 07:09 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Director of the Department of Aviation of the Belarusian Ministry of Transport Artem Sikorski said on Monday that those who threatened to blow up a Ryanair plane over Vilnius demanded from the European Union to stop supporting Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip.

"On May 23, a message was sent to the e-mail of the Minsk National Airport from the e-mail address of protonmail dot com in English: We, Hamas soldiers, demand that Israel cease fire in the Gaza Strip. We demand that the EU to renounce its support for Israel in this war. Delphi Economic Forum participants are known to be returning home on flight FR4978. This plane has a bomb. If you do not fulfill our demands, the bomb will explode on May 23 in Vilnius," Sikorski said during a press conference.

More Stories From World

