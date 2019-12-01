UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thousand Gather In Tel Aviv Demanding Netanyahu Resignation - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 07:30 AM

Thousand Gather in Tel Aviv Demanding Netanyahu Resignation - Reports

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) Thousands rallied in central Tel Aviv Saturday demanding the resignation Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, media reported.

Speakers at the rally largely focused on Netanyahu's ongoing legal troubles as grounds for him to step down, according to Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

Netanyahu was slapped with corruption charges by Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit after a lengthy investigation into the PM's alleged influence-peddling and accepting of expensive gifts.

The rally was said to have gathered 5,000 people and was organized by opposition movement Movement for Quality Government, according to the newspaper.

The rally took place days after Tel Aviv saw a smaller rally in support of Netanyahu.

The Tuesday demonstration saw about 2,000-3,000 people, mostly elderly supporters of Netanyahu's Likud party.

Netanyahu's position appears weaker than it has been in years as the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, may be dissolved if Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party and the opposition Blue and White alliance does not manage to form a unity government by the deadline of 11 December.

If a government is not formed, Israel will convene an unprecedented third consecutive snap vote.

In April, Netanyahu's party won the poll but fell short of obtaining the majority needed to form a government. In the second election held in September, the Likud Party also failed to secure a majority in the Knesset.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Prime Minister Israel Parliament Vote Alliance April May September December Media Government Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Wapda issues current status of Punjab rivers, barr ..

8 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends National Day Cup at Al ..

8 hours ago

Iranian Lawmaker Accuses EU of Taking No Measures ..

8 hours ago

Alli double sends Mourinho's Tottenham up to fifth ..

8 hours ago

Germany's Next Social Democrat Co-Leaders Say Won' ..

8 hours ago

Holders Portugal drawn with France and Germany at ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.