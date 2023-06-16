UrduPoint.com

Thousand Of People In Athens Protest Against Causes Of Pylos Shipwreck Tragedy - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Thousand of People in Athens Protest Against Causes of Pylos Shipwreck Tragedy - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) A thousand people have taken to the streets of Athens in protests against the death of migrants in a shipwreck off the Peloponnese and the migration policy of the European Union, Greek media reported late on Thursday.

The protest at Syntagma Square in Athens has been held under the slogan "They turned the Mediterranean Sea into a sea of the dead for the profit of the capitalists" and has ended with a march of unions, organizations and the youth to the building of the EU mission, the ERT broadcaster reported. The participants were chanting slogans like "We will never get used to massacres," "the crime continues, thousands have died, the system that kills is inhumane," and "migrants have drowned, refugees have died - this is the EU policy," the report said.

The Communist Party of Greece, headed by Dimitris Koutsoumpas, has taken part in protests, the media reported. The crowd applauded a delegation from Amazon Labor Union from the United States, which was in Athens and participated in the protests.

Participants in the protests have launched dozens of paper lanterns into the sky.

The Proto Thema newspaper reported that 26 people had been detained during another protest at about the same time at Panepistimiou Street in Athens. The protest has been organized by a group of local anarchists, who have thrown Molotov cocktails and rocks at police, forcing law enforcement to use tear gas and stun grenades against protesters.

On Wednesday night, the fishing boat carrying migrants capsized in international waters 47 nautical miles southwest of the Greek town of Pylos. The boat was heading from the Tobruk area in eastern Libya to Italy. A large-scale search and rescue operation was launched under the coordination of the Joint Rescue Coordination Center.

Greek media reported later in the day that at least 78 people had died in the migrant shipwreck, with over 100 rescued.

The International Organization for Migration said the boat was carrying at least 400 migrants, while the survivors estimated that 700 migrants had been on board.

Related Topics

Dead Protest Police European Union Died Athens Same Italy United States Libya Greece March Gas Media From Refugee

Recent Stories

Spain secure final spot at UEFA Nations League wit ..

Spain secure final spot at UEFA Nations League with late win over Italy

6 hours ago
 UAE convenes UN Security Council Presidency Signat ..

UAE convenes UN Security Council Presidency Signature Event on Human Fraternity ..

7 hours ago
 90% of students considering their career goals in ..

90% of students considering their career goals in high school, 72% have clear id ..

7 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Department of Economy a ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Department of Economy and Tourism’s first ‘City B ..

7 hours ago
 Reem Al Hashimy visits Argentina as part of Latin ..

Reem Al Hashimy visits Argentina as part of Latin America, Caribbean tour

7 hours ago
 ALECSO organises training workshop on youth empowe ..

ALECSO organises training workshop on youth empowerment in Comoros

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.