Thousands Arrested In Major Interpol Crackdown On Arms Trafficking In South America

Thousands Arrested in Major Interpol Crackdown on Arms Trafficking in South America

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Almost 4,000 suspects in South America were arrested and some 200,000 illicit firearms, parts, components, ammunition and explosives were seized during a major Interpol operation targeting firearms trafficking across the continent, Interpol said in a press release on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the operation dubbed Trigger VI and coordinated with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) lasted from March 8 to 28 and involved all 13 South American countries.

"Hundreds of thousands of people and vehicles were searched at suspected hotspots and air, land and sea borders across the region ... The joint operation enabled police, customs, border and prosecution services to work together, carrying out nearly 10,000 checks against INTERPOL databases to track illegal firearms and identify potential links with organized crime," the press release read.

According to Interpol, officers across the 13 South American nations simultaneously checked firearms against Interpol's iARMS database to determine if the weapons had been reported as lost, stolen, trafficked or smuggled.

"Firearms present a very serious threat to South America's security and stability. This is why multi-agency transnational cooperation is essential to identify and dismantle the organized crime and terrorist groups involved. Operation Trigger VI has seen thousands of illicit weapons taken out of the hands of criminals and is testimony to the commitment of South American law enforcement despite the challenges of a global pandemic," Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock said as quoted in the press release.

The results of the operation include the arrest of members of a criminal gang in Uruguay; seizure of huge amount of firearms in Peru and Brazil; arrest of a Colombian national wanted by Interpol; seizure of more than 21 tonnes of cocaine, marijuana and precursor chemicals; rescue of 33 suspected human trafficking victims.

