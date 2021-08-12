Thousands at Risk As Yemen International Airport Remains Closed - Aid Agencies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Thousands of Yemeni civilians have been deprived of lifesaving medical treatment outside the country since 2016 due to the Saudi-imposed closure of the Sana'a International airport, a group of aid agencies said in a statement on Thursday.

"For the past five years, Sana'a International airport has remained closed to commercial flights due to restrictions imposed by the Saudi-led Coalition on Yemen's airspace and disagreement over the terms of its reopening between Ansar Allah [rebel group, also known as the Houthis] and the Internationally Recognised Government and Saudi Arabia has led to its continued closure, impeding thousands of civilians' access to lifesaving assistance," nine aid agencies said.

They urged Saudi Arabia, Houthis, and the internationally recognised government of Yemen to reopen the airport in order to restore people's right to freedom of movement and improve the humanitarian situation of the region.

"For 70% of Yemenis living in northern areas, the only alternative is to take lengthy journeys across active conflict lines to reach the nearest airport, incurring substantial costs that many cannot afford," the statement said.

In addition to the humanitarian cost, the five years of closure of the Sana'a airport have cost the country billions of Dollars in economic loss.

Yemen has been gripped by an internal conflict between the government forces and the Shia Houthi movement for over six years. Since 2015, the Saudi-led coalition fighting on the government's side has been conducting air, land, and sea operations against the rebels, who control the capital of Sana'a and large areas in Yemen's north and west. The Houthis often retaliate by firing projectiles and bomber drones at the Saudi territory.

The United Nations describes Yemen as "the world's worst humanitarian crisis," with 20.7 million people in need of protection or humanitarian assistance.