Thousands Attend BLM Demonstrations in New Zealand - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) Anti-racism protests in support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement were held on Sunday afternoon in major cities across New Zealand, namely Wellington and Auckland, the media reported.

According to the New Zealand Herald newspaper, people in Auckland protested in front of the US consulate, while another big crowd condemned racism in front of New Zealand's parliament in Wellington.

Anti-racism demonstrators were met with counter-protesters, some of whom have shouted "all lives matter," but supporters of the BLM have largely ignored them.

Members of Somali and Ethiopian communities participated in the Auckland rally and addressed the crowd. During the demonstration, social justice campaigners have raised the issue of New Zealand police brutality against the indigenous Maori people living in the country.