Thousands Displaced After Deadly Weekend Attack In Nigeria - Emergency Agency

Mon 12th April 2021 | 09:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) At least seven people, including three children, were killed and thousands had to leave their homes due to the weekend attack in Nigeria's northeastern Adamawa state, local emergency services said.

On Friday, insurgents of the Boko Haram terrorist group (also known as the Islamic State of West African Province, or ISWAP, banned in Russia) attacked the village of Kwapre in Dugwaba District of Hong Local Government Area.

Mohammed Sulaiman, the executive secretary of the Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), said as cited by the Vanguard daily on Sunday that no fewer than 5,000 people, mainly women and children, have been displaced because of the attack.

They are now taking refuge in nearby villages.

According to Sulaiman, the attack left seven people, including three children dead. Many, including women and girls, were kidnapped, and at least 50 houses, worship centers, markets and schools were burnt down.

More Stories From World

