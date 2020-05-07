UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thousands Displaced After Rivers Burst Banks In Western Uganda

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 06:04 PM

Thousands displaced after rivers burst banks in western Uganda

Thousands of people have been displaced in the western Uganda districts of Kasese, Bundibugyo and Ntoroko after several rivers burst their banks

KAMPALA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Thousands of people have been displaced in the western Uganda districts of Kasese, Bundibugyo and Ntoroko after several rivers burst their banks.

Primrose Natukunda, branch manager of Uganda Red Cross in Kasese, told Xinhua by telephone on Thursday that about four rivers have burst their banks following a heavy downpour in the mountainous region.

Natukunda said over 1,000 people have been affected.

"The water is still increasing so fast. As we talk, I can see some houses being destroyed in Kasese," Natukunda said.

"We have also heard some people say there is likelihood that some destroyed houses had occupants who did not manage to survive," she added, saying deaths were also likely to be recorded in the neighboring Bundibugyo district.

Natukunda said people were standing by the roadsides while others camped at nearby schools and churches.

"At this level we shall need shelter, food and medicine. Red Cross teams are on the ground to offer first aid and monitor the situation," she said.

Natukunda said the road to one of the main hospitals in the region had been destroyed by the floods.

According to the weather department, several parts of the country especially western and eastern regions, are currently experiencing normal to above-normal rainfall, with destructive effects.

In its March-May seasonal rainfall outlook, the Uganda National Meteorological Authority warned of enhanced rainfall over several parts of the country that could result in disasters such as landslides and floods, leading to loss of lives and destruction of property in the first major rain season.

Related Topics

Weather Water Road Kasese Uganda National University

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council announce Ramadan 5K Challenge

2 minutes ago

Dubai Customs convenes quarterly Consultative Coun ..

6 minutes ago

Australian Police to Look Into Unredacted Findings ..

13 minutes ago

Scottish First Minister Sturgeon Says COVID-19 Loc ..

13 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner visits quarantine centre at Wa ..

13 minutes ago

2-day power suspension schedule in Islamabad

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.