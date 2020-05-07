Thousands displaced after rivers burst banks in western Uganda

Thousands of people have been displaced in the western Uganda districts of Kasese, Bundibugyo and Ntoroko after several rivers burst their banks

KAMPALA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Thousands of people have been displaced in the western Uganda districts of Kasese, Bundibugyo and Ntoroko after several rivers burst their banks.

Primrose Natukunda, branch manager of Uganda Red Cross in Kasese, told Xinhua by telephone on Thursday that about four rivers have burst their banks following a heavy downpour in the mountainous region.

Natukunda said over 1,000 people have been affected.

"The water is still increasing so fast. As we talk, I can see some houses being destroyed in Kasese," Natukunda said.

"We have also heard some people say there is likelihood that some destroyed houses had occupants who did not manage to survive," she added, saying deaths were also likely to be recorded in the neighboring Bundibugyo district.

Natukunda said people were standing by the roadsides while others camped at nearby schools and churches.

"At this level we shall need shelter, food and medicine. Red Cross teams are on the ground to offer first aid and monitor the situation," she said.

Natukunda said the road to one of the main hospitals in the region had been destroyed by the floods.

According to the weather department, several parts of the country especially western and eastern regions, are currently experiencing normal to above-normal rainfall, with destructive effects.

In its March-May seasonal rainfall outlook, the Uganda National Meteorological Authority warned of enhanced rainfall over several parts of the country that could result in disasters such as landslides and floods, leading to loss of lives and destruction of property in the first major rain season.