Thousands Doses Of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Available For Doctors Immunization- Gamaleya

Tue 20th October 2020 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Thousands of doses of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V are already available and currently used for immunization of healthcare staffers working with coronavirus patients in the so-called red zone, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Gamaleya research institute that developed the vaccine, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The vaccine has been released for civil circulation a long time ago, doctors in the 'red zone' are being inoculated with it. Many thousands [of vaccine doses] are already in civil circulation," Gintsburg said.

